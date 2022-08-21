FY2024 EPS Estimates for SpringBig Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SpringBig in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringBig’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpringBig’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SpringBig Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.28. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringBig

SpringBig Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

