Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 3.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.