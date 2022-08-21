Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,973.00.

Compass Group Trading Down 2.0 %

CMPGY opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

About Compass Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

