Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target Increased to $8.37 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.10 to $8.37 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCHWF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

