Walmart Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.62. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

