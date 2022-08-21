Berenberg Bank Lowers Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Price Target to €42.00

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €72.00 ($73.47) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cancom from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. Cancom has a 12-month low of $65.59 and a 12-month high of $66.12.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

