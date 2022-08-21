Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Cut to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carnarvon Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Carnarvon Energy Price Performance
CVONF opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Carnarvon Energy has a one year low of 0.11 and a one year high of 0.25.
About Carnarvon Energy
Carnarvon Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnarvon Energy (CVONF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.