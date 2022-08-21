FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Decreased by Analyst

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

TWM stock opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$494.39 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

