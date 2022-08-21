Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Downgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Carnarvon Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CVONF opened at 0.14 on Thursday. Carnarvon Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.11 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile

Carnarvon Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

