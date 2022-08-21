Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

