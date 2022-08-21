Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Given New €42.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €72.00 ($73.47) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cancom from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

