FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $16.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.29. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

