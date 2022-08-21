Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

