Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given New $8.37 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.10 to $8.37 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Columbia Care Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CCHWF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

