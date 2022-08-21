ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 811.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

