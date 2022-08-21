ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.
ACCO Brands Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.76.
ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 811.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
