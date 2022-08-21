JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Price Target to CHF 40.50

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 46 to CHF 40.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stadler Rail in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stadler Rail from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Stadler Rail alerts:

Stadler Rail Price Performance

SRAIF opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.35. Stadler Rail has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stadler Rail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadler Rail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.