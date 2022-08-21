ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $637.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.