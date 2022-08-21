Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.99. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

