Pareto Securities Upgrades SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OTC:SPRBF) to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OTC:SPRBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SpareBank 1 Østlandet Price Performance
OTC:SPRBF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. SpareBank 1 Østlandet has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60.
SpareBank 1 Østlandet Company Profile
