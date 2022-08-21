AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $32.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Down 1.7 %

AES stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.62%.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 92.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,322,000 after buying an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 129.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after buying an additional 2,556,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.