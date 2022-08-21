Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.28.

CDPYF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

