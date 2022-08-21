adesso (OTC:ADSGF) PT Lowered to €205.00 at Berenberg Bank

adesso (OTC:ADSGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €233.00 ($237.76) to €205.00 ($209.18) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

adesso Stock Performance

OTC ADSGF opened at $81.75 on Wednesday.

adesso Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

adesso SE operates as an IT service provider focusing on consulting and software development in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through two segments, IT Services and IT Solutions. The company offers IT consulting and software development services; and distributes software products and industry-specific or industry-neutral solutions.

