Morgan Stanley Boosts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $32.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE AES opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

