Financial Survey: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicarious Surgical and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Edwards Lifesciences 0 3 17 0 2.85

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 164.78%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $125.90, indicating a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 20.30 Edwards Lifesciences $5.23 billion 11.68 $1.50 billion $2.31 42.66

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Edwards Lifesciences 27.18% 24.77% 17.12%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Vicarious Surgical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.