Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

EPA:STM opened at €36.62 ($37.37) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($21.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €33.53 and a 200 day moving average of €35.74.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

