Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target to C$0.25

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

