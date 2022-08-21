Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target to C$0.25

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Pure Gold Mining Price Performance
Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
