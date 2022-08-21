ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €7.89 ($8.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.64 and its 200-day moving average is €10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 52 week high of €17.03 ($17.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

