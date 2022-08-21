NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $3,624,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.30%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

