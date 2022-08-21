Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,098.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.00) to GBX 1,194 ($14.43) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.11) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

