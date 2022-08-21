Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NORMA Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NOEJ opened at €17.57 ($17.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $559.82 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €16.51 ($16.85) and a 12-month high of €45.14 ($46.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

