HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HLE opened at €69.85 ($71.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.82 ($52.88) and a twelve month high of €71.40 ($72.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading

