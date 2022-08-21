STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after buying an additional 2,342,701 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.