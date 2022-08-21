Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nevro has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 216,860 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

