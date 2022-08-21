Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.20. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

