JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €71.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.46.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DLVHF opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $156.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

