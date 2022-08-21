JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 180

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.25.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

HCHDF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

