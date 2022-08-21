Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Increased to CHF 130 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from CHF 123 to CHF 130 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nestlé Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

