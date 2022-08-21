CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of DOCRF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.53.
About CloudMD Software & Services
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.