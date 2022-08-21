CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DOCRF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

