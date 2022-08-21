Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.48.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

