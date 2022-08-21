National Bank Financial Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CWYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.04.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

