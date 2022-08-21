Berenberg Bank Cuts Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target to €25.00

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.