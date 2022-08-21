Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target to C$0.25

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Pure Gold Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LRTNF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.03.
About Pure Gold Mining
