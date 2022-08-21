Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target to C$0.25

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LRTNF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

