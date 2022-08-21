Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.58. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

