UBS Group Upgrades Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

About Imperial Brands

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.2546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

