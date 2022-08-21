Credit Suisse Group Cuts ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €7.29

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.20) to €13.60 ($13.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

