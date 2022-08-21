National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$112.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.18.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

