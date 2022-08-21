Barclays Trims HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price to €44.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €89.00 ($90.82) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut shares of HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

