Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €60.00 at Berenberg Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.