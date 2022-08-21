America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 58,227 shares.The stock last traded at $86.40 and had previously closed at $92.38.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

