National Bankshares Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.53.

TSE:CR opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

